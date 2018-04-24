2018 Suzuki Gixxer with ABS expected to be launched in early May

The ABS in Gixxer will be a single-channel unit

The only addition in looks will be ABS stickers on the front mudguard

Suzuki Gixxer ABS is expected to be priced Rs 6,500 premium over the regular version

Suzuki Motorcycle India is reportedly planning to launch Anti-lock Brake System (ABS)-equipped version of Gixxer. The 2018 Suzuki Gixxer with ABS has been spotted and the market launch of the bike is expected in early May.

The ABS in Gixxer will be a single-channel unit and the motorcycle is expected to be around Rs 6,500 premium over the regular version, reports Autocar India. Suzuki Motorcycle India had launched 2018 Gixxer on March 7 at Rs 80,928, ex-showroom Delhi.

The single-channel ABS in Gixxer will be connected to the front wheel. The spied images indicate the Gixxer ABS will be offered only with rear disc brake. There is no change in the design. The bike looks identical to the standard variant. The only addition is the ABS stickers on the front mudguard.

The engine and cycle parts will remain unchanged. The motorcycle is powered by a 154.9cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine and develops 14.5bhp at 8,000rpm and peak torque of 14Nm at 6,000 rpm mated to a five-speed transmission.

The 2018 Gixxer version has been introduced with Candy Sonoma Red/ Metallic Sonic Silver color combinations in addition to the existing Glass Sparkle Black. The motorcycles come with telescopic suspension at the front and 7-step adjustable mono-suspension at the rear.

Suzuki already offers ABS with the full faired sibling of Gixxer christened Gixxer SF. The Suzuki Gixxer SF ABS is priced at Rs 96,386, ex-showroom Delhi. The ABS unit in the Gixxer SF is also a single-channel unit.

Suzuki Gixxer goes up against Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and TVS Apache RTR160 4V. Meanwhile, another rival Honda CB Hornet 160R was recently updated with ABS.