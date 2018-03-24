Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India had showcased 2018 version of CB Hornet 160R at the Auto Expo 2018 in February. Now, the company has silently launched the new CB Hornet 160R at a starting price of Rs 84,675, ex-showroom Delhi. Honda offers the 2018 CB Hornet 160R in four variants - Standard, CBS, ABS, and ABS Deluxe.

Variant Ex-showroom (Delhi) CB Hornet 160R STD Rs 84,675 CB Hornet 160R CBS Rs 89,175 CB Hornet 160R ABS STD Rs 90,175 CB Hornet 160R ABS DLX Rs 92,675

The 2018 Honda CB Hornet 160R is the second most affordable motorcycle of the Japanese two-wheeler maker in India to get the ABS as an option. Honda had recently launched the first model, the 2018 CBR 250R.

In addition to the ABS option, the 2018 Hornet 160R boasts off all-LED headlamps, which is a segment first feature. The motorcycle now comes with hazard lamps and blue-lit all-digital instrumentation as standard.

Apart from the updated graphics, the 2018 Hornet 160R is also offered in new Dazzle Yellow Metallic color option. The existing four color options -- Striking Green, Mars Orange, Athletic Blue Metallic and Sports Red -- will be continued.

There are no changes to the engine and cycle parts in the new version. The 2018 Hornet 160R is powered by a 162.71cc single-cylinder Honda Eco-Tec (HET) engine that produces a maximum of 15.2bhp at 8,500rpm and peak torque of 14.76 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The mill comes mated to a five-speed transmission.

Based on the Diamond type frame, the new Hornet is equipped with telescopic suspension up front and a monoshock at the rear. The braking power comes from 276mm disc brake up front and 220mm disc brake at the rear in addition to the single channel ABS.

The CB Hornet 160R will go up against Bajaj Pulsar NS 160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Yamaha FZ-S. Honda had also launched X-Blade, a sporty 160cc bike based on Hornet 160R, early this month.