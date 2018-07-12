Suzuki Motorcycle India is all set to raise the bar in the scooter game with the launch of a maxi-scooter. Christened as Burgman Street 125, the premium scooter made a debut at the Auto Expo 2018 while market launch has been scheduled for July 19. Ahead of launch price details has been leaked.

Suzuki Motorcycle India will price the Burgman Street 125 at Rs 69,671 (ex-showroom, Mumbai), reports Bikewale. On-road price is expected to be around Rs 80,000 in Mumbai. If the report is anything to go by, the Burgman Street 125 will be an expensive buy compared to the other 125cc scooter like Honda Grazia priced at Rs 61,240 to Rs 65,612 and the TVS Ntorq 125, which costs Rs 62,337 (both prices, ex-showroom, Mumbai). Suzuki Motorcycle India will officially reveal the prices only at the launch.

Upon launch, Suzuki Burgman Street 125 will be the only maxi-scooter available in India. It will be second such scooter in India, first being Kinetic Blaze launched way back in 2006 and discontinued eventually.

Being the maxi-scooter, the Burgman Street 125 features a flamboyant design highlighted with a large apron at the front. The front apron houses LED headlamps, turn indicators and a windshield. The Burgman Street 125 has a flexible outstretched foot position and front disc brake. It will also get a 12V charging socket, tubeless tires, multi-function key slot, 7-litre front storage capacity and a fuel tank of 10.5 litres.

IBTimes India/Ken Sunny

The fully digital instrument cluster seems to have borrowed from the Suzuki Gixxer range. In addition, the maxi-scooter has a wide stance and seating arrangement that will ensure a comfortable ride for both rider and pillion. The Burgman Street 125 will be employed with a telescopic fork up front and a monoshock at the rear. The scooter will run on a 90/90-12 tire at the front and a 90/100-10 one at the rear.

The Burgman Street 125 is expected to draw power from a 125cc engine that also does duty in the Access 125. The mill develops 8.6hp at 6,500rpm and 10.2Nm at 5,000rpm in the Access 125. Considering the extra weight Burgman Street 125 will be carrying with the flashy design, Suzuki may tweak performance figures.