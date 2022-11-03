Tesla CEO and Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has officially taken charge of Twitter. Ever since he has taken over the micro-blogging site, there have been radical changes within Twitter's organisation, but it isn't just limited to the organisational structure. Twitter users globally have to now pay for their blue tick and it will cost a whopping $8 per month.

How much will Indians end up paying?

A direct conversion will yield a price of around Rs 650. However, that will surely not be the final price. Musk has confirmed that the pricing will be decided in accordance with the purchasing power parity of each country.

Elon Musk catches the pulse of users, and shares memes to defend his

Twitter users will now have to pay for their blue tick, this move and announcement by Elon Musk hasn't gone down well with several users who have had a blue tick for aeons.

Twitter owner is leaving no stone unturned to put forth his point on Twitter and now he has taken an altogether different route. If you are an avid Twitter user, you must have noticed, Elon is replying to most of the users. He is active and puts forth his point.

And now to set the record straight, he is sharing memes from his handle to convince the users that if they can spend $8 for a Starbucks coffee, they can surely spend it to retain their blue tick. The meme also highlighted that the coffee gets over in just 30 minutes whereas the blue tick lasts for 30 days. Citing memes as examples, Elon has also been sharing screenshots from shopping apps, that show outfits worth $8.

In the second tweet, Musk shared, "$8 per month for Twitter verification? So much for 'free' speech,'' but one can still use Twitter for free but with limited benefits."

Take a look at Elon's Tweets.

On Wednesday morning, he took to Twitter and echoed the matter by sharing multiple Tweets.

He wrote, "To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost USD 8."

you get what you pay for — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022

Twitter is simply the most interesting place on the Internet. That’s why you’re reading this tweet right now. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022

Users respond to Elon Musk's memes

Well, the minute Elon shared memes, netizens were smart enough to counter them and justify why blue tick shouldn't be paid.

Take a look

They don’t see the vision Mr. Musk. I’d pay $80 for a checkmark for even just 30 minutes. Everybody hating on Elon should instead be grateful for the service he is doing for us. He doesn’t get enough appreciation. — Ballsack Sports ®  (@BallsackSports) November 2, 2022

Us peasants to the blue checks: pic.twitter.com/48ogFW4rl8 — ??? (@itsALLrisky) November 2, 2022

When will the new rule be implemented?

The new rule is expected to be rolled out by November 7. Currently, the accounts are verified based on the authenticity of the applicant.

There will be a secondary tag below the name for someone who is a public figure, which is already the case for politicians — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

When did Twitter introduce the blue tick?

Almost a year ago, the Twitter Blue subscription was launched widely almost a year ago as a way to view ad-free articles from some publishers and make other tweaks to the app, such as a different colour home screen icon.

A day ago, Musk announced what amounted to a Twitter plus paid subscription service that will allow users to post long videos, and audio and also combat "spam and scam."

"Twitter's current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for USD 8/month," he tweeted.

Elon Musk changes his bio to "Twitter complaint hotline operator."

Meanwhile, Elon Musk who closed the USD 44 billion Twitter acquisition deal and took control of the micro-blogging platform has changed his bio to "Twitter complaint hotline operator."

Elon Musk earlier fired CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer,Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety, on the acquisition of Twitter.