On Friday, Indians woke up to the news of Tesla Chief Elon Musk closing the $44 billion acquisition of the microblogging site Twitter. Several media suggest that immediately after taking over Twitter Elon fired the former Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal along with several other top leaders, including the chief financial officer Ned Segal, and the director of legal policy, trust, and safety Vijaya Gadde.

According to Reuters, "Agrawal and Segal were present at the closing of the purchase and were led out of Twitter's San Francisco office".

Elon Musk, who is known for being proactive on social media, has changed the bio of his Twitter handle to "Chief Twit." Elon has been constantly tweeting about his moves. Just before acquiring Twitter officially, Elon had shared a video of himself entering the Twitter HQ with a sink in his hand, He captioned the video as, "Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!"

In his latest tweet, Musk wrote, "the bird is freed".

the bird is freed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

? let the good times roll ? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

Elon's acquisition has received mixed responses from users all across the world. However, social media users, especially in India, have started a massive meme fest, particularly aimed at Parag Agrawal.

Bro I got $42 million lmao — Not Parag Agrawal (unemployed) (@NotParagAgrawal) October 28, 2022

A user wrote, "Doesn't matter if you are CEO of a giant social media platform. The job security will only be in Government jobs." Another one shared a picture of Aggarwal sweets, saying, "#ParagAgrawal is back with a bang in front of Twitter HQ".

The job security will only be in Government jobs. #ParagAgrawal #ELONMUSK pic.twitter.com/KoZXdYTb30 — manglam Tiwari (@manglamiam) October 28, 2022

The third user referred to Twitter HQ scenes with the Bollywood film 'Nayak' explaining the scenario inside the Twitter office.

Twitter employees, who posted negative things about Elon Musk a month ago pic.twitter.com/x7UHNU38EE — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 28, 2022

BREAKING: Elon Musk slaps Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal pic.twitter.com/8KLD1OcwTd — Kenny Ron (@KennyRon5) October 27, 2022

While one user referred to the Will Smith and Chris Rock slap gate incident at the Oscars 2022.