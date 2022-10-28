Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter after finalising a $44bn deal to buy the social media network. The news has come as a shocker for Twitterati all across the globe, as well as Bollywood celebrities.

Actor Kangana Ranaut whose Twitter account was suspended last year hailed Elon Musk for taking charge of Twitter. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Kangana also re-shared the news post of Elon Musk taking over.

Kangana re-shares a user's post in which he asked Elon Musk to restore the actor's account

Several fans of Kangana Ranaut were of the opinion that now her Twitter account could be restored.

Taking to Instagram stories a user tagged Kangana Ranaut and Elon Musk along with the screenshots of Kangana's blocked account and Donald Trump's remark on Twitter and wrote, "In the spirit of 'Freedom of Speech', Hope you restore @KanganaTeam as well @elonmusk with a 'protect free speech' sticker. He captioned, "Hope your Twitter account too is restored soon @kanganaranaut." Kangana re-shared the IG story of the user on her Instagram stories.

Take a look at Elon Musk's Tweet after he took over Twitter

Taking to Twitter, Elon Musk wrote, "The bird is freed" The bluebird is the logo of Twitter.

the bird is freed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

On Thursday night, Elon Musk Tweeted a letter via his account, addressed to Twitter's advertisers.

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

Kangana has supported Elon in the past

For the unversed, Elon welcomed Kanye West on Twitter after his Instagram account was suspended. Kangana had taken to her Instagram Stories, and she shared a post by Vanity Fair about an article on Elon, that read, "Get ready for Elon Musk to turn Twitter into a right-wing cesspool."

She wrote, "Elon is woke's new target. They can't stand anyone, who can think for him or herself, basically, who is self-made, fiery, intelligent and above all sane... To get woke's sympathy one has to be dimwit, powerless and incompetent... liberals/ wokes have such role models... they have started massive hate campaign against Elon."

Why was Kangana's Twitter account blocked?

In May 2021, Kangana's Twitter account was 'permanently suspended for repeated violations. A Twitter spokesperson said, "We've been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service."