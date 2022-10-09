Renowned rapper, songwriter and fashion mogul Kanye West now known as Ye has been landing himself in controversies, especially after his bitter separation from ex-wife Kim Kardashian last year.

After nearly two years Kanye West returned to Twitter to call out Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for placing a hold on his Instagram account.

Ye posted a throwback photo, where he is seen with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The rapper captioned the photo," Look at this Mark. How you gone kick me off Instagram? You used to be my n****"

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk was one of the first responders to Ye's tweet. Immediately, Elon Musk responded to Ye, tweeting "Welcome back to Twitter, my friend."

Take a look

Look at this Mark



How you gone kick me off instagram



You used to be my nigga pic.twitter.com/YQzjw01jur — ye (@kanyewest) October 8, 2022

Here's why his Instagram account was blocked.

Ye's account was restricted for violating the Meta Platform's rules and regulations.

In a now-deleted post from Friday, West shared a screenshot of a text exchange between himself and Diddy, in which allegedly appeared to show West claiming that Combs was controlled by Jewish people. "Jesus is Jew," he wrote in the caption, reported NBC News.

Earlier controversies of Kanye West

In the past, West has faced temporary bans from social media platforms including both Twitter and Instagram.

Earlier this week, Kanye grabbed headlines when he along with several other models wore White Lives Matter written on them during his show at the Paris Fashion Week. He was majorly criticised for the move.

Kanye West criticised the way the fashion industry treats and presents Kim Kardashian.

As reported by Just Jared, while chatting with Tucker Carlson. Talking about his ex-wife the rapper said, "Kim is a Christian, but she has people who want her to go to Interview magazine and put her a** out while she's a 40-something-year-old multi-billionaire with four black children and this is how fashion, how they want to present her."