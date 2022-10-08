Sushmita Sen has carved a niche for herself in the industry, known for her unconventional roles. The actress often brings something interesting and new to her fans. Recently, the actress dropped the first look of her upcoming movie Taali where she will be seen playing a transgender in the movie. The biopic is based on Her look as Shreegauri Sawant, a transgender activist. Sushmita Sen's look was hugely appreciated. However, some of them believed that an actual transgender could have been cast, rather than taking Sushmita Sen.

Take a look at the comments below

A user wrote, "A perfect opportunity to cast an actual transgender actor missed. Again."

Another was of the view that, "I think it's high time now, transwomen should also be given a chance to perform... instead of taking a female actor a transgender person should perform this role."

"An actual trans actor should've played this role! Casting appropriation needs to be a thing in India!" mentioned the third user.

For the unversed, On Thursday morning, the actress took to her social media accounts and dropped her first look as Shreegauri Sawant. Sharing the poster, Sushmita Sen wrote, "Taali – Bajaungi nahi, bajwaungi. First look as Shreegauri Sawant. Nothing makes me prouder and more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person and of bringing her story to the world. Here's to life and to everyone's right to live it with dignity! I love you guys!"

Who is Gauri Sawant?

Gauri Sawant is the founder of the Mumbai-based NGO Sakhi Char Chowghi Trust which works for the welfare and development of the transgender community and promotes safe sex.

In 2001, Sawant adopted a girl whose biological mother was a sex worker. The young girl died fighting HIV. Later, she adopted a five-year-old girl who was being forced into human trafficking.

She was born to a police officer, making her family even more patriarchal. Her mother never wanted to bring her into this world. In 2017, Vicks documented her journey showcasing love, a sense of family and care that goes beyond all gender and class norms. In 2019, the Election Commission of India (EC) appointed Gauri Sawant as one of 12 election ambassadors from Maharashtra. She became the first from the LGBTQIA+ community to hold the position.