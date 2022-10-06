Sushmita Sen is known for portraying unconventional roles. Her impeccable body of work makes her one of the most bankable actors we have in Bollywood. After the stupendous success of Aarya, Sushmita will be seen in Taali which is a biopic on Shreegauri Sawant, a transgender activist.

Bold, powerful and fierce: Sushmita Sen reveals her first look as Shreegauri Sawant



On Thursday morning, the actress took to her social media accounts and dropped her first look as Shreegauri Sawant.

Sharing the poster, Sushmita Sen wrote, "Taali – Bajaungi nahi, bajwaungi. First look as Shreegauri Sawant. Nothing makes me prouder and more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person and of bringing her story to the world. Here's to life and to everyone's right to live it with dignity! I love you guys!"

She also shared an update about the shooting for the film in the hashtags – "currently filming," "Taali," "Shreegauri Sawant" and "biopic."

Needless to say, Sushmita looks bold, powerful and fierce. Her intense and riveting look has been garnering praise from across the globe.

The minute Susmita released the first poster, her friends from the industry and fans flocked to her comment section and lauded her look.

Actor Charu Asopa commented, "Wowww... First look is awesome.. so proud of you didi. Looking forward (to watching the film). Love you didi."

Sushmita Sen's daughter, Renee too commented on the post and wrote, Maa So so so so proud of you Dugga Dugga I love you the moistest."

In the poster shared by the actress, Sushmita Sen looks poignant wearing a green saree with a red blouse along with a red bindi.

Who is Shreegauri Sawant?

Gaur Sawant is the founder of the Mumbai-based NGO Sakhi Char Chowghi Trust which works for the welfare and development of the transgender community and promotes safe sex.

In 2001, Sawant adopted a girl whose biological mother was a sex worker. The young girl died fighting HIV. Later, she adopted a five-year-old girl who was being forced into human trafficking.

She was born to a police officer, making her family even more patriarchal. Her mother never wanted to bring her into this world. In an interview with YourStory, Sawant said, "She (mother) didn't want me to come into this world, and even tried to get an abortion in the seventh month. But the doctor told her that this baby was now so evolved and strong that one couldn't destroy her even if she were slammed against a wall. It was into such yes-and-no back-and-forth circumstances that I was born."

In 2019, the Election Commission of India (EC) appointed Gauri Sawant as one of 12 election ambassadors from Maharashtra. She became the first from the LGBTQIA+ community to hold the position

Sawant runs a non-government organisation called Sakhi Char Chowghi. It provides healthcare services and spreads sexual awareness among people belonging to MSM and the transgender community.

In 2017, Vicks documented her journey showcasing love, a sense of family and care that goes beyond all gender and class norms.

Watch the film below:

About Sushmita Sen's Taali

The series will focus on various aspects of Gauri's life, including her struggle to become India's first transgender mother.