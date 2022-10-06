Jaya Bachchan yells at fans for taking selfies with her son Abhishek Bachchan at the temple; Twitterati say, 'If you are so arrogant, why are you in public life?'

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan is known for her upbeat and upfront nature, she doesn't like being surrounded by paparazzi. However, being a public figure comes with certain advantages and disadvantages. Jaya who is often seen scolding or lashing out at photogs for invading her private space during public events once again grabbed headlines.

Jaya Bachchan along with her son Abhishek has gone to offer prayers at the famous temple in Bhopal. A video of Jaya Bachchan doing rounds shows the actress yelling at a fan who was trying to take selfies with her son Abhishek Bachchan.

Jaya yells at fans who tried to take selfies with her son at the temple premise

A Twitter user shared a video of the incident which showed Jaya losing her cool at fans. In the video, fans thronged Abhishek from all sides to click selfies with him. While Abhishek smilingly obliged for selfies, Jaya was seen scolding the fans, "Kya kar rahe hain? Mana kiya, thoda to lihaj kariye. Bhopal ke logon mein kuch to lihaj hoga (What are you doing? We said no, have some decency. The people of Bhopal must have some decency)?"

However, Abhishek continued to click pictures with fans. Once again, Jaya yelled, "Aap logo toh chod dijiye na? (At least you people leave him), "Kya kar rahe hain aaplog? Sharam nahin aati aap logon ko (What are you guys doing? Don't you have any shame)?"

Jaya Bachchan's gesture didn't go down with fans on social media and they retaliated saying, "If you are so arrogant, why are you in public life? Wanna enjoy the attention but shall shout at the common man."

If you are so arrogant, why are you in public life? Wanna enjoy the attention but shall shout at the common man. Cheapad. #JayaBacchan https://t.co/WSsRgS8U2B — DT (@Benaam23) October 6, 2022

During Durga Puja festivities in Mumbai, Jaya after Kajol's scolding and instance removed her masked and smilingly obliged for photo ops.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jaya will be next seen on the screen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra.