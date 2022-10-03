After two years of the covid-19 pandemic, the roads are lit up with Navratri festivities. Devotees this year are celebrating Durga Puja at various pandals across the city.

Bollywood celebrities are also celebrating Durga puja with enthusiasm and devotion. On Monday afternoon, Ranbir Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Ayan Mukerji, Sumona Chakravarti, Tanishaa Mukerji, Tanuja, Debu Mukerji, Sharbani Mukherji, Samrat Mukerji, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Anurag Basu, Rego Bansal, Jaydeep Patel, Ishita Dutta Sheth, Vatsal Sheth, Jyoti Mukerji and many others were seen at a famous Durga pandal in Mumbai.

However, we came across a video posted by a paparazzo page, where Kajol Kajol was playfully telling Jaya Bachchan to remove her mask.

It so happened that, during the photo op session for the media, Kajol told Jaya Bachchan, "Mask nikala padega, 2 min ruko." And Jaya Bachchan, who is known for her sweetness happily agreed to remove her mask and posed for shutterbugs along with everyone present there.

However, the netizens flocked to the comment section to school Kajol that Jaya's family members have recently contracted covid-19. Some even laughed at Kajol's expressions.

Meanwhile, The auspicious festival of Durga Puja is being observed from the 30th of September, which is the Panchami. It will go on till the 4th of October, the Navami, followed by Maha Dashami on the 5th of October, 2022.