For a long time, fans have been speculating something is definitely brewing between one of the biggest South stars Prabhas and Bollywood's radiant Kriti Sanon. Both Kriti and Prabhas will be sharing screen space together in Adipurush. The grand teaser launch event of Prabhas starrer event was held on Sunday night.

The mega event was held at Ayodha. Present was the cast and crew of the film. At the event, the stars unveiled the tallest poster of the film and also released the first teaser.

What caught netizens' attention was actor Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's chemistry. Their bond throughout the event became a talking point for the fans. From holding hands to lighting the customary Diya together, fans just can't stop gushing over these cute gestures exchanged between the two.

Take a look at the Tweets below:

Many fans wrote 'we see it' and also called them cute.

Another fan wrote, "Please don't leave his hand @kritisanon."

However, along with these sweet moments, a clip of Kriti Sanon offering her dupatta to Prabhas has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Prabhas is sweating due to the harsh lights and is continuously wiping his sweat off with his bare hands. Seeing this Kriti offers her dupatta Prabhas but he fails to notice it. She then smiles looking at him.

Take a look at the clip below:

For the unversed, Prabhas will be playing the role of Lord Ram aka Adipurush, while Saif Ali Khan will essay the role of Ravana aka Lankesh. Kriti Sanon Janaki aka Sita in the film. Sunny Singh will essay the role of Lakshmana.

Find someone who looks at you the way kriti sanon looks at #Prabhas ❤️pic.twitter.com/ywnWigt9TJ — ? (@vijaypvkb_) October 2, 2022

Adipurush is set for an IMAX and 3D release on January 12, 2023. Production of the movie began back in February. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair. The film will release in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.