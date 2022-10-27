Here is some good news for Bigg Boss fans, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be hosting this Weekend Ka Vaar. Reportedly, the actor has resumed shooting for the reality TV show. For the unversed, Salman Khan was diagnosed with dengue and has now recovered. A source told TOI, that Salman Khan is on the verge of recovery. He is better but is still weak.

Salman Khan shoots with Katrina Kaif and the cast of Phone Bhoot

The report further states that the Tiger 3 actor will shoot for 'Weekend Ka War' episodes today i.e., Thursday which telecasts on Friday and Saturday.

And this time, the guests on Bigg Boss 16 show are actors Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi, as the trio will be promoting their film Phone Bhoot on the show.

Karan Johar filled in Salman Khan's place

Last week in his absence, host Karan Johan had taken over the weekend special episode of BB 16.

Salman Khan made his first public appearance after recovering from dengue at his brother-in-law and actor Aayush's birthday party

Earlier this week, Salman Khan attended his actor-brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's 32nd birthday. Dressed in a navy blue shirt and maroon pants, the actor greeted the media stationed outside Aayush Sharma's birthday venue.

Salman Khan shared a shirtless picture for fans as he wishes fans on Bhaidooj

On the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dhooj. Salman Khan took to his social media and shared a shirtless monochrome picture of himself with his fans. He captioned the post as 'Happy Bhai Dhooj."

Fans and friends of Salman Khan in the industry flocked to his social media and praised him for his physique.

Nominated contestants this week are:

This week's nominated contestants include Abdu Rozik, Gautam Vig, Gori Nagori, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, and Tina Datta.

Eliminated contestants

Sreejita De and Manya Singh have already been eliminated from the show

On the work front

On the work front, Salman Khan's Tiger 3 starring Katrina Kaif is slated to release next year on Diwali 2023. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is scheduled to release on Eid 2023.