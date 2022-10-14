Netizens slam Kanye West for showing porn video to Adidas executives in a meeting Close
Cartoon Network has been part of everyone's childhood be it the 90s kids or now Gen Z. Most of our childhood memories include watching cartoons after returning from school or after tuition classes. However, a side piece of news in circulation is that the all-time children's favourite channel, Cartoon Network, will shut down for good. This has caused a lot of panic and confusion among people, especially the 90s kids.

cartoon network shuts down

Is our all-time favourite cartoon network shutting down after 30 years?

As per Warner Bros, "Cartoon Network is not dead." This false rumour was spread after a network team sent a memo saying that the Warner Bros Animation and Cartoon Network studios would get merged.

A user Tweeted, "RIP CARTOON NETWORK," which caused panic and confusion among viewers. However, the chairman of CN Studios said that Cartoon Network would continue to function as before.

cartoon network

How did it all start?

In a recent memo sent by Warner Bros, the company laid off around 82 employees working in different domains including animation, scripted and unscripted divisions. It came after the company announced the merger of Cartoon Network Studio and Warner Bros. Channel into one entity under the brand name Warner Bros.

According to the media reports, Warner Bros Television is seeking new talent and hoping to restructure its business model.

Netizens get nostalgic and emotional after RIP CARTOON NETWORK" trends on Twitter

One Cartoon Network fan and user tweeted, "RIP CARTOON NETWORK. Thank you for making our childhood awesome."

