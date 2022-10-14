It's Friday again, one of the most important days of the week that decides the fate of a film that is out in theatres. This week Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh starrer Doctor G has released in cinema halls. Is this yet another preachy tale by Ayushmann Khurana addressing general stereotypes? No, it seems Doctor G is an entertaining comedy-drama with wholesome entertainment.

In a nutshell, the film shows light upon a male gynaecologist (Ayushmann Khurrana) who is trying his best to make his female patients accept and ease out. A single, progressive mother (Sheeba Chadha) adds to the comic timings. It's quite refreshing to the romantic angle between the film's protagonists – Uday (played by Ayushmann) and Fatima (Rakul Preet Singh).

Cinegoers who have watched first-day first show of the film have taken to social media and reviewed the film. Before you book your tickets for the show, read the honest reviews of the film!

Masses give thumbs up to Ayushmann Khurrana's film?

A user wrote, "Doctor G is really a very interesting movie and it is well written and directed.#DoctorGInCinemas."

Another one averred, "Doctor G good movie next level. Go and watch in cinema."

"@ayushmannkSome thoughts on the charming #DoctorG and the genre of tier-two city social dramas, the only genre that allows men to apologize for their masculinity." mentioned the third one.

The fourth one was of the view, "Doctor G is a film with two diametrically opposite halves. must watch this upcoming Blockbuster movie."

A user wrote a rather lengthy review, he Tweeted,"#DoctorG meanders between comedy and making a statement! The case of gender norms, equality & pro choice may be its intention but it's execution can be best termed as a hit and a miss. What was once a novelty has become routine with #AyushmannKhurrana films."

#DoctorGReview#DoctorG clicks cos of it’s social message, occasional laughs and a BRILLIANT performance by @ayushmannk.

What lacks is better execution, good songs and serious writing. It’s too casual & preachy.#ShefaliShah did great, #RakulPreetSingh looked fine.



⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Review Junkie (@jagatjoon12) October 14, 2022

Guys Doctor G is now in cinemas..It's really am amazing movie with amazing dialogues...#DoctorGInCinemas pic.twitter.com/2tnTIcH55a — Elina (@Elina385800) October 14, 2022

Guys Doctor G is in cinemas now.

Every minute of this movie is very interesting.

I suggest you to watch it.#DoctorGInCinemas pic.twitter.com/QVQvsqI2pm — subham (@subham67544798) October 14, 2022

I had a great time viewing this fantastic Movie Doctor G. Please watch it if you haven't already.#DoctorGInCinemaspic.twitter.com/b9Fx1l6Lgt — Mohanan Ravi (@pavmohanan44) October 14, 2022

Getting excited to watch this fantastic Doctor G movie with pals. Amazing, I tell you.#DoctorGInCinemaspic.twitter.com/Sf9tFgwDJF — Yuvi Rakul Preet (@Vanavil6969) October 14, 2022

#DoctorG Rating ⭐⭐1/2

Half and half film where the first half is sleazy joke fest and second half is preachy strictly for the audience who don't expect much from Hindi films with 35cr budget and 9 cr #AyushmannKhurrana fees heading for 2cr opening dayhttps://t.co/iYYKM8xgrN — invisible scar (@invisiblescar_1) October 14, 2022

Doctor G clashes with Code Name: Tiranga

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, Doctor G has a stellar cast comprising impeccable actors Shefali Shah who plays the coordinator of the medical college and Sheeba Chaddha who plays his mother in the comedy-drama.

Ayushmann starter Doctor G clashes with Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu starrer espionage action thriller Code Name: Tiranga. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, and Sabyasachi Chakraborty in pivotal roles.