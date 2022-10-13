Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has been in the news for stalking cricketer Rishabh Pant. It all started when the actor, landed in Australia a week before the T20 World Cup. The actress has been criticised by cricketer's fans for following Rishabh all the way to Australia.

What grabbed eyeballs was Urvashi sharing one cryptic post after the other about love, and commitment. Her sindoor, mangal sutra and saree-clad post on social media created a stir and netizens mercilessly trolled her.

Although Urvashi never came out in the open to give her side of the story. After being tight-lipped about the entire scenario the actress took to social media and slammed the Indian media for bullying her.

Urvashi Rautela slams Indian media for bullying her

On Thursday, Urvashi took to Instagram and Instagram stories and shared a series of images as well as a clip of herself wearing a saree and looking lost, presumably from a recent shoot.

One of the images on her IG stories is of a world map, which indicates that Australia is not just limited to one place. The other screenshot that she shared was of the meaning of stalker. She also wrote, "They are bullying me because I never say wrong about anybody." She summed up her IG stories with #StopBullyingWomen. At the end of the same screenshot, she mentioned "For Indian women to know the real meaning of stalker."

She also took to her Instagram account and made comparisons between herself and the late Mahsa Amini. She captioned the post as "First in Iran Mahsa Amini and now in India... it's happening with me they're bullying me as a stalker??? No one cares about me or supports me... A strong woman is one who feels deeply and loves fiercely. Her tears flow as abundantly as her laughter. She is both soft and powerful, both practical and spiritual. She's a gift to the world," Urvashi wrote in the caption of her latest Instagram post. She added the hashtags 'bring back our girls' and 'yes all women' to her caption.

For the unversed, There have been several protests in Iran and across the world after Mahsa Amini died in police detention. She was arrested for not wearing a hijab properly.

Soon after seeing Urvasgi's post, netizens flocked to her comments section and supported her stance. Some of them even slammed her for comparing Iran's situation similar to hers, and some continued to mock her for doing all this for Rishabh Pant and publicity stunt.

Netizens slam her for drawing comparisons between herself and the late Mahsa Amini.

A user wrote, "Never allow anyone to bring you down." Another mentioned, "No one is bullying you. You are an attention seeker, that's what you want at any cost. Plz don't malign the holy soul of amini. Thanx plz don't do drama." The third user mentioned, "I don't think it's wise to compare problems here.Iranian women are going through so much what they are going is much more serious.They are overcoming centuries of oppression and demanding for basic human rights.innocent Lives have been lost."

About Urvashi and Rishabh Pant's saga

A few days back, on Rishabh Pant's birthday, Urvashi Rautela had taken to her social media and shared a reel, blowing kisses and wishing 'Happy Birthday.'

For the unversed, Urvashi had alleged that the cricketer waited for hours in a hotel lobby to meet her and left her 16-17 missed calls. Rishabh had penned a cryptic Instagram story which read, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them."

This didn't stop, as Urvashi reacted to Rishabh's post, and had posted: "Chotu bhaiyaa (younger brother) should play bat ball...main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone (I am no naive girl to be defamed) with young kiddo darling tere liye #RAKSHABANDHAN mubarak ho. #RPCHOTUBHAIYYA #CougarHunter and #Don'ttakeadvantageofasilentgirl."

Her sindoor and mangalsutra look of her is for her upcoming series Inspector Avinash.

Speaking to a news portal Urvashi said, "A real-life Poonam Mishra inspires the character, and I play the wife of Randeep Hooda's character, the 'Super Cop' Avinash Mishra. Biopics are a great challenge for actors because, instead of creating a character from nothing, they have to portray a version of a real person on screen. Bringing someone else's story to life is a big responsibility, but one that also helps a real-life person's story be told."

Urvashi shared her first look from the series on her Instagram handle. She captioned the post, " It's an honor to play this super special role."

Here is the post shared by the actress:

Apart from Urvashi, Inspector Avinash also stars Randeep Hooda. Produced by Jio Studios and will be released on Netflix.

Meanwhile, the Indian team is currently training in Perth, ahead of their first match of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan on October 23.