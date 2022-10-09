Urvashi Rautela and Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's saga just doesn't seem to end. The Bollywood actress has again grabbed headlines for her recent post, where she is seen heading to Australia where the T20 World Cup will also be taking place.

On Sunday, Urvashi Rautela, who is rumoured to be the ex-girlfriend of Rishabh Pant, posted a picture of her on a flight to Australia where the T20 World Cup will also be taking place. Cricketer Rishabh Pant is already in Perth, training with his teammates.

Taking to social media, Urvashi wrote, "followed my heart, and it led me to Australia."

Memefest begins after Urvashi Rautela follows Rishabh Pant to Australia

As soon as Urvashi shared pictures of herself, announcing that she too will be in Australia soon, fans took to social media and shared hilarious memes.

A user wrote, 'Nibbi gone crazy for Pant.'

Another user commented, Urvashi Rautela, went to watch 2021 World Cup India lost.Went to see the Asia Cup, India lost again. Now she is going to watch the World Cup 2022."

"Why #UrvashiRautela is following #RishabhPant everywhere? Usne kuch months pehle usko chotu bhaiya kha tha?, mentioned the third one.

Take a look at the comments below:

Rishabh pant after watching Instagram post of #UrvashiRautela pic.twitter.com/hKcnLRj4sx — ASIF OFFICIAL (@im_asifofficial) October 9, 2022

Why #UrvashiRautela is following #RishabhPant everywhere?



Usne kuch months pehle usko chotu bhaiya kha tha? — ?????????????? (@wani_575) October 9, 2022

I thought only I lost my self respect in love Then i saw urvashi rautela?#UrvashiRautela pic.twitter.com/kjw6qtL1Mz — ADÎTI?? (@ADTI07) October 9, 2022

A few days back, on Rishabh Pant's birthday, Urvashi Rautela had taken to her social media and shared a reel, blowing kisses and wishing 'Happy Birthday.'

For the unversed, Urvashi had alleged that the cricketer waited for hours in a hotel lobby to meet her and left her 16-17 missed calls. Rishabh had penned a cryptic Instagram story which read, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them."

This didn't stop, as Urvashi reacted to Rishabh's post, and had posted: "Chotu bhaiyaa (younger brother) should play bat ball...main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone (I am no naive girl to be defamed) with young kiddo darling tere liye #RAKSHABANDHAN mubarak ho. #RPCHOTUBHAIYYA #CougarHunter and #Don'ttakeadvantageofasilentgirl."

Meanwhile, the Indian team is currently training in Perth, ahead of their first match of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan on October 23.