Ever since this season of Bigg Boss 16 premiered, there has been a lot of buzz about the show. Be it for the contestants, concept or the usual fights. However, the channel and the makers of the show are facing flak for allowing 'me too' accused Sajid Khan as one of the contestants in the house.

Several celebrities as well as netizens on social media have opposed his entry. Many of them have even signed a petition to eliminate Sajid Khan in the very first week. However, makers nor host Salman Khan has reacted to the ongoing controversy. Director Sajid Khan is still one of the contestants in the house and as the show enters its second week, the actor is very well entertaining the viewers from the BB house.

If celebrities went against Sajid, there are many who came out in support as well.

Rakhi Sawant comes out in support of Sajid Khan

Bigg Boss is made for people like Sajid Khan, he has all the right to be a part of the show. People who are controversial are apt for the show. The girl (Mandana Karimi) also was a part of one of the seasons of Bigg Boss." She then said how well Sajid is playing the show and even called him a rockstar.

Payal Rohatgi supported Sajid Khan

Payal Rohatgi took to her Instagram story and penned a note supporting Sajid. The actress feels that the filmmaker has the right to live and earn money.

"Sajid Khan has done wrong with 6 women as they narrated publicly. He has been reprimanded by all and publicly humiliated for his actions. Now the 6 women can take him to court. But let me put it on record when even murderers have been given the right to reform by the values of Mahatma Gandhi then here even Sajid Khan has the right to live. He has the right to earn money. He has the right to repent," she wrote.

Kashmera Shah says Sajid is one of his favourite contestants

After the first episode, Kashmera supported Sajid Khan's entry into the show. Taking to Twitter she wrote, "Just saw #BiggBoss on @justvoot and must say I loved the line up. There are a few early favourites but I have to admit that #SajidKhan s candid honesty touched my heart waiting to see him more good advice by sister #farahkhan @ColorsTV ##BB16."

Just saw #BiggBoss on @justvoot and must say I loved the line up. There are a few early favorites but I have to admit that #SajidKhan s candid honesty touched my heart waiting to see him more good advice by sister #farahkhan @ColorsTV ##BB16 — Kashmera Shah (@kashmerashah) October 1, 2022

Mandana Karimi says she will quit Bollywood

Mandana who was seen in ventures like Bhaag Johnny, Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 and recently in Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp, revealed that she has quit the Hindi film industry after filmmaker Sajid Khan bagged Bigg Boss 16.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Mandana Karimi stated that she is not 'surprised' to see Sajid Khan on the screen again. ''For people, life has become like I will put my head under the sand. If it is going to benefit me, and I can make money, then who cares?

She further announced that she would not work in Bollywood anymore. "I don't want to work in Bollywood. I don't want to be involved with an industry where there is no respect for women."

Mandana is reportedly one of the nine actresses who came out to accuse Sajid Khan in the Me Too movement.

Bigg Boss 16 is hosted by Salman Khan and airs on Colors TV every Monday - Friday at 10 PM. The weekend Ka Vaar episode airs on Saturday and Sunday. However, this time the rules have changed, Salman Khan will now host Shukravar Ka Vaar on Friday and will be interacting with the housemates on Saturday. On Sunday Shekhar Suman will be hosting the show.