It is Gauri Khan's birthday today, October 8) The interior designer-Producer turns 52 today. Gauri Khan is not just Shah Rukh Khan's wife. Apart from having a well-flourished career, Gauri is a doting mother to three beautiful children – Aryan, Suhana and AbRam Khan and a loving wife to Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh and Gauri are one of the most loved couples. Their story is no less than Yash Raj's film plot. They have stood by each other through thick and thin. Being totally opposite to each other. SRK and Gauri's love story is one of a kind.

On Gauri Khan's birthday let's reminisce about the good times when husband-actor Shah Rukh Khan candidly spoke about his lady love and wife.

Excerpts from Rendezvous with Simi Garewal interview (1997).

Opposites attract!

In an interview with Simi Garewal in 1997, spoke about Gauri, he said, "She is very real. Unlike an actor or say, someone like me, who's never very real. I think the complete contrast is that I am an actor because I don't like being Shah Rukh, she is Gauri because she loves being Gauri. I find that wonderful because there are very few people who are satisfied... I just don't want this calmness and this peace to be destroyed by me."

How SRK won Gauri's heart?

In the same interview, SRK said, "She is the opposite of me, I am hyper she is calm, I'm a workaholic, she is very relaxed.... I think she married only because I can make her laugh." Gauri Chipped in saying, "Yes he makes me laugh, he is an entertainer in the house."

Who proposed marriage?

Gauri said, "He didn't ask me to get married. It just happened, none of us proposed to each other. For the unversed, the couple tied the knot on October 25, 1991.

On the work front, Gauri was seen in the reality show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, where she opened up about their personal and professional lives, in the midst of much banter and laughter. She also graced the Koffee couch hosted by her friend Karan Johar on Koffee with Karan.