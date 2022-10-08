Shah Rukh Khan has remained out of action since 2018. After a hiatus of four years, 2023 will be a significant year for Shah Rukh Khan as he has two big films lined up, Jawan and Pathan. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see the actor on screen.

On Friday night, Shah Rukh Khan shared an update about his upcoming film Jawan. Taking to Twitter he announced that he has wrapped up the film's shoot and also expressed his need to learn the recipe of Chicken 65 after working on the film.

Shah Rukh Khan's tweet read, Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets saw movie with Nayanthara partied with @anirudhofficial deep discussions with @VijaySethuOffl & Thalapathy @actorvijay fed me delicious food. Thx @Atlee_dir & Priya for your hospitality now need to learn Chicken 65 recipe!"

As soon as SRK tweeted, fans and well-wishers flocked to his comment section and expressed happiness, saying they were eagerly waiting to see him on-screen.

A user commented, "I can feel how much the lovely team of #Jawan and people of Chennai have looked after you and that's so beautiful! Can feel your happiness in your words Shah, and that's the most important thing for me."

Another user mentioned, "THALAPATHY is an emotion! Great to see the camaraderie of these two India's biggest ever Superstars!" while another added, ""THALAPATHY" That shows the admiration #SRK has for #ThalapathyVijay. This bond between two iconic Indian superstars is special!"

A few days ago, Shah Rukh Khan shared his first look from Jawan

Besides Shah Rukh, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, Jawan also stars Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Yogi Babu. It is written and directed by Atlee. Anirudh Ravichander has given music for the film. Jawan is being made under Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment.

Upcoming projects of SRK

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, slated to hit the theatres on January 25, starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Shah Rukh Khan has also signed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, also starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

SRK's cameos

Shah Rukh Khan might not have had a solo release for almost four years; however, he kept entertaining his fans in cameo roles. The actor was seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor appeared as himself in a scene, dancing to the song Mehbooba Mehbooba with a young Laal Singh.

Once again in R. Madhavan's directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Shah Rukh Khan played himself in this biopic. Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in the movie Brahmastra was one of the highlights of the fantasy drama. The actor is seen as Mohan Bhargav, a scientist who wields Vanarastra.