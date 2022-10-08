Ever since the gruesome murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, several media reports stated that Bollywood actor Salman Khan was the next target of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

For the unversed, the friction between Salman and Bishnoi started after the actor's name got involved in the Blackbuck case. Bishnoi gang even allegedly left a threatening letter outside Salman's Mumbai residence, just after Moose Wala's murder.

Latest update: Delhi Police apprehends two terror-accused, juvenile was previously tasked with 'eliminating' actor Salman Khan

Time and again multiple updates have cropped up in the media. And now as per the latest update, the Delhi Police has apprehended two terror accused, including a juvenile, in connection with the May 9 RPG attack at Punjab Police headquarters in Mohali. The juvenile was also tasked with eliminating actor Salman Khan.

According to the police, the Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria syndicate tasked the juvenile along with Deepak Surakpur (presently absconding) and Monu Dagar (in jail) with eliminating Salman Khan.

The police have identified the attackers- a juvenile, who is a resident of Faizabad in UP and Deepak, a resident of Surakhpur, Haryana, said the officials. The juvenile disclosed that Lawrence Bishnoi gave Surakhpur and Dagar the task regarding the ending of actor Salman Khan but later, Kandowala was the primary target instead of Khan.

Salman Khan received death threats in June 2022

Salman and his father Salim Khan had received death threats in June, after which he was also issued a weapon for self-defence. Following this, Salman's security was also tightened and a police van was deployed outside his residence after his father found a threatening note addressed to them a day earlier. Salim Khan's security team found the letter outside their Mumbai home near the Bandra Bandstand promenade, where Salim Khan goes for his morning jog.

The threat note read, "Moosewala jaisa kar doonga (You will suffer the same fate as Moosewala)," referring to the killing of Punjabi singer and leader Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

On the work front, Salman Khan is hosting Bigg Boss 16 and will be next seen in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.