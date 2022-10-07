Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most loved and watched reality TV shows. Fans on the very first week of the show witnessed some major high-voltage drama, and now it's time for the first-weekend ka vaar episode that will be aired tonight and hosted by Salman Khan.

Just like every year, this time too, Salman Khan in his trademark style school some of the contestants, and praise some of them.

A new promo of the Friday special episode of Bigg Boss 16 shows a war of words between Manya Singh and Sreejita. Manya, who was Femina Miss India 2020 runner-up, hailed herself as India's ambassador and belittles Sreejita's profession. The drama intensifies when Manya says, 'You are just a TV actor'.

As shown in the promo, Manya tells Sreejita, "I was the ambassador of this country. What are you? TV actress? Shaitan (evil)." To which Salman Khan reacted, "Manya ke hisab se wo angaar hain aur baaki sab bhangaar hain (According to Manya, she is the best and others are trash)."

Manya's comment has created a stir and several television actors and social media users are slamming her for mocking Sreejita's profession.

Take a look at the tweets

Arjun Bijlani took to Twitter to react to Manya Singh's comment. He wrote, "I'm sick of people passing comments like Yeh toh tv actress hai and or yeh toh tv actor hai .. And the funniest is they use the platform of tv and pass such comments. Don't come on television if you have such a big problem. Tv big hai tha aur rahega . #BiggBoss16.

Quote tweeting his post Gauahar Khan wrote, "Exactly, calling self an Indian ambassador and doesn't know the basic of inclusion, tolerance and respect! #irony."

For the unversed, Gauahar Khan was the winner of the seventh season of Bigg Boss in 2013.

Good News! No elimination week

During the weekend ka vaar episode, one of the most important procedures of the show is the elimination, and one of the contestants will have to leave the house.

As per media reports, Salman Khan would announce that no one would be eliminated, and everyone is safe from nominations.