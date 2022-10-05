Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant is celebrating his 25th birthday today, October 4th 2022. His well-wishers, scores of fans and his friends from the cricket fraternity have taken to social media to wish the ace cricketer.

Meanwhile, it's Rishabh's girlfriend Isha Negi's adorable birthday wish that has caught the attention of fans. His girlfriend Isha Negi posted a romantic Instagram story and captioned it 'Happy Birthday My Love'. In these collection of pictures."

Take a look at Isha's love-struck post for beau Rishabh.

The Urvashi Rautela-Rishabh Pant saga continues...

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is grabbing headlines for posting a reel on the day of Rishabh's birthday.

In the video, the actress is decked up in a red outfit, with a red hairband. Looking at the camera, the actress gave a flying kiss with a smile. She captioned the video as 'Happy Birthday.....' followed by a balloon emoji.

Urvashi didn't name anyone in her post but netizens flocked the comments section with Rishabh Pant's name.

Take a look at the netizen's reaction to Urvashi's video

A user commented, "Bhai @rishabpant yeh toh aap pe fida hai pura...forgive her and accept her please....".

The other one wrote, "Bhai log udhar Isha Negi pant ko happy birthday love bol rahi hai aur urvashi ji ne pura video hi bna dala".

For the unversed, Rishabh had penned a cryptic Instagram story which read, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them." After Urvashi had alleged that the cricketer waited for hours in a hotel lobby to meet her and left her 16-17 missed calls.

This didn't stop, as Urvashi reacted to Rishabh's post, and had posted: "Chotu bhaiyaa (younger brother) should play bat ball...main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone (I am no naive girl to be defamed) with young kiddo darling tere liye #RAKSHABANDHAN mubarak ho. #RPCHOTUBHAIYYA #CougarHunter and #Don'ttakeadvantageofasilentgirl."