On Monday evening, Shah Rukh Khan's kids Aryan and Suhana Khan along with Karan Johar were snapped at the special screening of Madhuri Dixit's upcoming film Maja Ma in Mumbai.

Karan Johar is one of the closest friends of Shah Rukh Khan who not only shares a professional but also a very personal bond with the actor and his family. A video is now going viral that shows Karan Johar warmly hugging and kissing Aryan Khan.

Seeing the adorable video of Karan showering love and affection, fans of SRK got emotional.

A user commented, "Calling Aryan 'bhai' gives me some kind of happiness reminds me of Shah Rukh Bhai."

Several other dropped heart emojis on the paparazzo's video featuring Karan Johar- Aryan Khan.

Take a look at the videos below:

Meanwhile, Karan Johar had earlier said that Aryan is his godchild. He said, "He is like my godchild. He and Suhana have grown up in front of me. Shah Rukh, Gauri, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam are extensions of my life and my family."

On the work front, Suhana will be making her big Bollywood debut with The Archies, a Netflix film which is an Indian adaptation of the Archies Comics series. On the other hand, Aryan Khan will reportedly begin his Bollywood journey with an OTT show.