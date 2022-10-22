Bigg Boss 16 is incomplete without Salman Khan's 'Weekend Ka vaar.' Ardent fans of Bhaijaan who eagerly wait for the actor's weekend episodes will miss seeing him. The actor is not shooting for Weekend ke Vaar episodes. Yes, you heard that right. Reportedly, the actor is down with dengue and is on a break until he recovers.

Salman Khan is down with dengue, and won't host Big Boss 16 this weekend

Salman is diagnosed with dengue and the actor is on a break from work commitments. According to a report in Indian Express, Salman will shoot on Saturday, and his episode will air that night. A part of it will also air on Sunday, along with Shekhar Suman's special segment."

According to the actor's team, he is now recovering and will soon get back to work. However, an official statement on his health is awaited.

Karan Johar fills in for Salman Khan till he recuperates

In his absence, host Karan Johan took over the weekend special episode of BB 16. Last year, Karan Johar hosted the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, which aired on Voot.

Karan Johar slams Gori Nagori for intending to hurt' Archana Gautam

The official Twitter handle of Colors channel shared a new promo to give a glimpse of the upcoming episode. The caption for the post read, "Archana aur Gori ke beech hui takraar par uthaaye Karan Johar ne sawaal. Ab iss weekend kya hoga inka haal?"

In the promo, Karan lashes out at contestant Gori Nagori for threatening Archana Gautam.

On professional front

Salman garnered praise for his cameo in the film GodFather, which was also his debut in South. The film stars Chiranjeev. On the Bollywood front, Salman Khan will be seen in Tiger 3, with Katrina Kaif, which will now release on Diwali 2023, in which Shah Rukh Khan will be seen doing a special cameo. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release during Eid 2023.