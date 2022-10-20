The cutest contestant in Bigg Boss 16 is undoubtedly Abdu Rozik, and he is not just popular among the fans and BB watchers, but also loved by many celebrities. Amidst drama, love, fights and Salman Ka vaar, looks like the 19 years old little Tajikistan singer seems to be smitten by co-contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Yes, you heard that right!

Couple alert! Nimdu

As per a new promo video shared by Colors channel, Abdu is seen giving her cutesy and loving looks, he also tells her "you are beautiful." To which, Nimrit replies: "You are so sweet, you make me feel beautiful." She then says: "You can give me company" as the actress starts doing her make-up. He then follows her to the room and looks at her. Well, even co-contestant Shiv is seen quizzing Abdu.

Shiv asks Abdu, "Do you get butterflies in your stomach when you see Nimrit?" To which, Abdu replies, "Yes." and then sings "Nimrat Nimrat Nimrat chillaunga kurta faar ke".

To this, Shiv laughingly is heard saying: "Launda jawan hogaya (you have grown up now)." The clip also shows Abdu fondly looking at Nimrit over the kitchen counter.

Take a look at the adorable video below.

Seeing the cute and candid moment, netizens have raised concern over Abdu's growing fondness towards Nimrit. While some are loving the chemistry between Abdu and Nimrit, they have monikered #Nimdu for the soon-to-be couple.

A user commented, "Abbu ki feelings Hogi to usko Bata Dena chahie." Another user said, "Abdu is in teen age they shouldn't do this with him wou serious ho sakta hai hurt hojayega is shiv ki wajah se."