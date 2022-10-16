Salman Khan is one of the busiest actors we have in B-town, not only he has a slew of films lined up. He is also busy shooting Shukravar and Shanivaar Ka Vaar, weekend episodes for Bigg Boss 16.

In the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode, Sidharth Malhotra and Rahul Preet Singh were the guests on the reality show. After a brief chat with the stars, Salman Khan unbuttoned his shirt and flaunted his six-pack abs.

Salman Khan flaunts his six-pack abs

The promo of Salman Khan giving a glimpse of his chiseled physique is doing rounds on social media. A few hours ago, the clip was shared by the channel that showed Salman and Sidharth Malhotra flaunting their abs.

Sidharth recalled how during the promotions of his film Student of the Year 2, Salman had told him to take his shirt off and show his abs. "Sir told me out of the blue to take my shirt off and show the abs. He wanted to take my fitness test." To this, Salman Khan asked him to do it again, to which Sidharth responded, "Not today, sir. I was prepared back then." Khan said "Why? I can do it" and took no time to unbutton his shirt and flaunt his six-pack abs, which surprised both the actors and viewers. Rakul said, "This is amazing. I don't think anyone can be so ready [to show] the six-pack."

The minute the video was dropped, fans took over the comment section of Colors TV's social media handles and heaped praise on Salman Khan for being fit and having a good physique.

A user commented: "Ab koi nahi keh sakta ki bhai ki body duplicate hai." Another user mentioned, "Salman Khan sir ne isliye apne abs dikhayen kyunki Sab log bolte hai film me VFX lagate hai to iss baar unhone film ke liye Asli abs bana liye aur dikha rahe hai dekho salo Asli hai Asli." The third one was of the view that, "He's the ICON of bodybuilding in Bollywood."

On the work front, Salman Khan's Tiger 3 starring Katrina Kaif is slated to release next year on Diwali 2023. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is scheduled to release on Eid 2023.

On Saturday, the actor took to his social media handles and shared the news with fans. He also announced that Rohit Shetty's Cickus starring Ranveer Singh will be released during Xmas this year.