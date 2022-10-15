The release date of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 was announced earlier this morning. Salman Khan shared an intense poster on his social media accounts and said the film will be released on Diwali 2023.

Salman also ensures he releases his films during Eid, however, this time he took Diwali to release the film. Several reports claimed that YRF has postponed Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 to avoid a clash with SRK starrer Pathaan. However, there is no official statement on the same.

A few minutes back, Salman Khan took to social media and announced the release date of Circkus. He wrote, "Tiger3 now on Diwali 2023 n Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid 2023. Let's celebrate Eid, Diwali with #KBKJ and #Tiger3. And this Xmas with #Cirkus."

Ever since the announcement date of Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 was announced, fans of SRK have started to trend the hashtag #PathaanTeaser asking the makers to announce the teaser date of SRK starrer Pathaan.

Fans want an update on the Pathaan teaser

A user wrote: "The crossover of Pathan & Tiger will be something great to witness in theatres." Another wrote, "Waiting for pathaan." Take a look at what others have to say.

Salman and SRK to come together for Pathaan and Tiger 3

Salman Khan had confirmed Tiger 3 and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan's crossover in the YRF spy universe. As reported by a news portal, Salman had said, "We are both coming in Tiger 3, in Pathan as well." It was also reported that Tiger 3 will take off from where the climax of SRK's Pathan ends.

Wohoo! #SalmanKhan and #ShahRukhKhan will be sharing screen together in Pathan and Tiger 3??

Tiger 3- Pathaan: Complete line-up of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming films in 2023

Pathaan release date : 25 Jan, 2023. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Jawan release date: 2 June 2023

Directed by Atlee, Nayanthara, will be making her Bollywood debut. Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay is making a special appearance in the film. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist. Priya Mani, Yogi Babu, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover will be seen in pivotal roles.

Dunki: Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film features Taapsee Pannu as the female lead. Several reports suggest that popular actor Vicky Kaushal is playing a pivotal role in the much-awaited film. Other cast includes Boman Irani, and Satish Shah.

Salman Khan's films

Tiger 3: Diwali 2023

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan : Eid 2023. The film stars Pooja Hedge, Salman Khan, Siddharth Nigam and Shehnaaz Gill.

No Entry Mein Entry: Date to be revealed.