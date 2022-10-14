Bigg Boss 16 has entered its second week, and with each passing week, the drama inside the house intensifies. This week Shalin Bhanot grabbed the headlines for many reasons, beginning with his fight with Archana to creating a bond with Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and Soundarya Sharma he was also seen misbehaving with the doctor and also confessed his love for Tina.

However, Shalin's aggression during the captaincy task didn't go down well with netizens. In the same episode, the doctor had come to check on him and he was seen misbehaving with the doctor. Immediately after the episode was aired, social media was filled with clips of Shalin's behaviour, they lambasted the actor for speaking rudely to the doctor who was merely doing his job on the sets.

Shalin's behaviour with doctor irks Salman Khan

And now as per media reports, in the shukrawar ka vaar episode, Salman Khan will give Shalin an earful for his behaviour with the doctor. Salman Khan will be telling him that his approach towards the incident and the way he spoke to the doctor is not acceptable.

The conversation between the doctor and Shalin

For the unversed, Shalin disrespected and insulted the doctor by asking him what his qualification was and telling him that he is only studying MBBS and that he needs someone qualified.

As per the clip that is doing rounds on social media, Shalin disrespected the doctor saying, "You cannot treat, you are not qualified for my treatment." Shalin questioned the doctor's qualifications. He asked, "Do you have an MBBS degree, tell me your qualifications."

His behaviour raged social media users and they called out the actor for his ignorance.

A user shared the video and wrote, " WTF! The behaviour of #ShalinBhanot Who gave him authority or right to ask about degree to a doctor By doing this he is disrespecting all doctors in this country Just throw this piece of shit from the show SYCHO, PATHETIC #BiggBoss16 #BiggBoss #BB16"

Bigg Boss nominated him for two weeks and also announced that he cannot become the captain of the house ever. Post this incident Shalin got upset and was traumatized. He was seen sitting quietly and was even getting angry.

Seeing his condition, a doctor was called inside the house to treat Shalin. However, Shalin was extremely rude towards the doctor. His behaviour was very bad and indecent.

Shalin disrespected the doctor saying, "You cannot treat, you are not qualified for my treatment." Shalin questioned the doctor's qualifications. He asked, "Do you have an MBBS degree, tell me your qualifications."

Shalin commented on Soundarya's undergarments

In another incident, Shalin had commented on Soundarya's inner garments while talking to Tina. She took it as a joke but then told to Gautam, "I didn't realize I have worn Calvin Klein but Shalin noticed it and said, I have a joke only if you can hear, Tina pushed him to say and he spoke about it." Gautam reacted to this and asked Soundarya to take a stand. He also asked her to stop Shalin from constantly flirting with her.

Netizens didn't like how Shalin commented on Soundarya and started slamming him on social media. One of the users wrote, 'Chhi yrrr, shalin bhanot ne kitna Ganda compliment diya soundarya ko, Usne soundarya ki lower ke brand ko bola h Calvin and all". Another said, 'That "Calvin Klein" comment is so cheap. #ShalinBhanot is worst & has no level trust me.'