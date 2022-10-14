Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan is all set to enter its second week. As the concept of the show goes, it's entertaining, and fiery and keeps up to the theme of engaging its viewers. However, filmmaker Sajid Khan's participation in the show hasn't gone down well with several celebrities and viewers.

There are petitions filed online to eliminate the filmmaker. There is mounting pressure on makers and channels to evict Sajid Khan.

Several media reports claim that Sajid khan will be out within a week!

As per a recent ETimes report, sources close to the happening in Bigg Boss 16 have stated that Sajid Khan will be out of the controversial reality show "within a week." The insider also stated that the show's host, superstar Salman Khan, consented to the demand.

The report further added, "The situation is very delicate for Salman, as he is very close to Sajid's sister Farah Khan. She requested Salman to help, which he did in good faith little knowing that it would backfire so badly."

Serious allegations against Sajid Khan

Sajid Khan has been facing many serious allegations under #MeToo over the last few years. Urfi Javed, Saloni Chopra. Sherlyn Chopra and many other actresses also expressed their anger over Sajid Khan's presence in Bigg Boss' house.

Recently, singer Sona Mohapatra called out Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for helping Sajid Khan being part of the reality show. She tweeted "Whitewashing his own toxic masculinity for eons with #BeingHuman despite being anything but; yes my old foe in twitter wars; #SalmanKhan . Continues the whitewashing in the BRO-HOOD. #SajidKhan . (Btw his gifting watches/food truck/surgeries is only more virtue signalling)."

FWICE back Sajid Khan said he has served his punishment he has all the right to earn

Earlier this week, the chief of the Delhi Commission of Women Swati Maliwal wrote to the minister of information and broadcasting, Anurag Thakur in which she urged that Sajid should not be part of the Bigg Boss 16, citing several allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

FWICE has now come out in Sajid's support and has written a letter to the minister of information and broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, stating that Sajid was banned for a year and has already served the punishment.