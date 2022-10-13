In 2018, a total of nine women came out in public and accused Sajid Khan of sexually harassing them, and since then there has been an uproar on social media. And now filmmaker Sajid Khan's participation in Bigg Boss 16, has again created a controversy.

The actress who had accused Sajid of sexual harassment in the past has come out and spoken against the director and slammed the channel for allowing a #MeToo accused to participate. Netizens on social media have also signed a petition to remove Sajid from the Big Boss house.

Singer, Sona Mohapatra who has always been active and vocal on social media accused Bigg Boss host Salman Khan of allowing Sajid Khan a participant in the show.

Sona Tweeted, "Whitewashing his own toxic masculinity for eons with #BeingHuman despite being anything but; yes my old foe in twitter wars; #SalmanKhan . Continues the whitewashing in the BRO-HOOD. #SajidKhan . (Btw his gifting watches/food truck/surgeries is only more virtue signalling)."

Whitewashing his own toxic masculinity for eons with #BeingHuman despite being anything but; yes my old foe in twitter wars; #SalmanKhan . Continues the whitewashing in the BRO-HOOD. #SajidKhan . (Btw his gifting watches/food truck/surgeries is only more virtue signalling). ?? — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) October 12, 2022

Her Tweet didn't go down well with Salman Khan's fans, who accused her of seeking attention and getting fame on Salman Khan's name.

A user wrote, "Kab tak Salman Khan k naam pe publicity leti rahogi.." Another user went on to say, ₹50 ki madad kabhi kari h kisi Gareeb ki tujh jaisi ch@pri ne ??? #SalmanKhan Crores Ki Madad karta h Apne country ke logo ke liye, COVID ke time bhi, Surgeries etc."

The third one wrote, "Sona Mohapatra is publicity bhooki. You genuinely want to do for the ladies affected in Metoo movement. Support them financially and personally in their court cases. You just want to hog limelight in name of Salman khan. Everyone does mistakes in life and deserve second chance."

Salman khan is just host of bigg boss, he is not the owner of bigg boss, endemol nor he is producing the show, salman khan does not decide that who will come in bigg boss the makers decide this, so better you talk to makers of bigg boss and not drag salman khan in this — Being Salman Fan (@BeingAkna50) October 12, 2022

₹50 ki madad kabhi kari h kisi Gareeb ki tujh jaisi ch@pri ne ??? ???#SalmanKhan? Crores Ki Madad karta h Apne country ke logo ke liye, COVID ke time bhi, Surgeries etc. — Kashi (@Kashi01413268) October 12, 2022

Sudhar Jaa...Ye jo tu bat bat pe Salman Khan ko target krti h na...kisi din public k samne boli na...toh public se bhut pitegi tu ??? — Vashisht Kumar (@vashisht_kumar) October 12, 2022

Attention seekers are back ? Go and find some work unemployed lady — ????? (@BeingCASumit) October 13, 2022

Earlier this month when the news of Sajid's participation first broke. This isn't the first time Sona has criticised the inclusion of Sajid on Bigg Boss 16. "This is #SajidKhan, now on a reality TV show. Then there is #AnuMalik judging a music reality show on TV, for children no less. #KailashKher? Celebrity Judge on TV. ALL called out by many many women in @IndiaMeToo. Indian TV channels, executives are indeed a depraved and sad lot."

Earlier this week, the chief of the Delhi Commission of Women Swati Maliwal wrote to the minister of information and broadcasting, Anurag Thakur in which she urged that Sajid should not be part of the Bigg Boss 16, citing several allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

FWICE has now come out in Sajid's support and has written a letter to the minister of information and broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, stating that Sajid was banned for a year and has already served the punishment.