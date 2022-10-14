Newly minted mom Sonam Kapoor was part of the Karva Chauth celebration hosted by her mother Sunita Kapoor. This was Sonam's first Karva Chauth since giving birth to her son Vayu on August 20, 2022.

Sonam took to her social media and shared a string of pictures from her Karva Chauth festivities, decked up in a pink lehenga paired with a green blouse and heavy jewellery, she looked absolutely radiant. The actress in her post revealed that she doesn't fast for Karva Chauth but loves to be part of the celebrations with family.

Sharing the video she wrote, "My Husband isn't a fan of Karava Chauth as he thinks fasting should only be intermittent so I've never kept it! But both of us are big believers that festivals and traditions are a great reason for family and friends to come together. I love that my mom loves celebrating it and I love being a part of it and dressing up. @kapoor.sunita you always throw the best dos! Your energy and generosity is legendary and I hope to follow the same path! Happy KC everyone!"

The minute she shared the images from her last night's Karva Chauth festivities, netizens flocked to her comment section and praised her beauty. However, a certain section of people also slammed her for simply showing off and seeking attention.

A user said, "She is trying to get attention and show of her mom's generosity!! Don't follow no one is forcing u but why post negativity about our culture?"

Another one said, "Madam ko sugar hai isliye ye fast nhi rakh sakti...."

Third user said, "Pati kamaye ghumaye sab kare or ek aap ek vrat bhi nahi kar sakti."

The fourth one was rather supportive of Sonam's thoughts, she wrote, "It's her choice. I don't fast either for KC... Why should I... Does husbands do the same for their wives."

Sonam Kapoor breastfeeds son Vayu as she gets ready for the festivities

A few hours ago, the actress posted a video of herself getting ready for the festivities, in which she is seen breast-feeding her son Vayu. She captioned the video as: "It's so nice to get back to the real world with my team, get dressed up and meet people... Love being back in my home ground. Love you Mumbai with all your scars and cracks you're magic."

Meanwhile, keeping up with the traditions, Sonam Kapoor's mom, Sunita Kapoor shared pictures from last night's Karva Chauth festivities that were attended by Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey and Natasha Dalal among other friends.

She wrote: "I've always believed that festivals are about belief, faith and tradition. Karwa Chauth isn't just a day of fasting for your husband's long life, it's also a day for women to come together to celebrate each other. So wherever you are, and whatever your belief and faith might be, I hope you have a day filled with love, warmth and celebrations."