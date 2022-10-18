Makers of Bigg Boss 16 are leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers hooked to the game show, by introducing new twists and turns. From high voltage drama to fights to new tasks each day, the contestants inside the house are trying their level best to make it to the finale.

Out of all the contestants inside the house, Abdu Rozik from Tajikistan a well-known singer is grabbing all the limelight and is also a favourite not only among his fellow contestants inside the house but also has a huge fan following among viewers and celebrities. And now as per reports, another young and bright social media sensation Hasbulla Magomedov is set to enter the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16 house.

Who is Hasbulla Magomedov? Will he be entering the BB 16 house?

Hasbulla Magomedov is 19 years old Russian blogger and social media sensation. And if reports are to be believed the multi-talented champ is all set to enter as a wild card contestant in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16 house. However, there is no official confirmation from the channel's side. Hasbulla's recent Instagram story has given viewers a subtle hint that he could be one of the contestants in the house. Taking to Insta story, the 19-year-old blogger hailing from Makhachkala, Russia, shared Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik's photo and wrote, "Hey tursik get ready, I'll find you."

#Hasbulla is coming as wildcard in #BB16 Top 02 Done Abdu & Hasbu.. Rest all Better luck next time.. — Rubiology ? (@ItsRubiology) October 18, 2022

Since then the internet is eagerly awaited official confirmation from the makers and wants to see Abdu and Hasbulla's camaraderie inside the house.

How do Hasbulla Magomedov and Adbu Rozik know each other?

A video of Hasbulla Magomedov and Adbu Rozik is doing the rounds on social media, people are speculating whether they are arc rivals or it is just a friendly fight. For the unversed, in May 2021, Hasbulla Magomedov challenged Tajikistan-born singer Abdu Rozik in an MMA fight. However, the fight didn't go ahead, though, after the Russian Dwarf Athletic Association (RDAA) called it unethical. Videos of Hasbulla and Adbu are all over the internet.

Are Khabib Nurmagomedov Hasbulla related?

Hasbulla Magomedov has become well known for his friendship with MMA pro-Khabib Nurmagomedov. Hasbulla is monikered as "Mini Khabib" after he made a viral video enacting Khabib.

Recently, Hasbulla Magomedov signed a five-year contract with the UFC. The young internet sensation took to social media to announce the same.