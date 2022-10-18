Indian cricket team's key player Rishabh Pant is one of the prime members of the T20 World Cup squad. On Monday, during the warm-up game against Australia at Brisbane was spotted sitting in the dugout with an ice cap on his knee. And in no time, the image of Rishabh Pant wearing a knee heal pad went viral on social media.

Several fan clubs and Indian cricket team fans posted the photo on Twitter, who expressed concern over the wicket-keeper batsman's injury. Fans are now worried whether Pant will play the India- Pakistan game on October 23.

Is Rishabh injured?

One can see Mohammed Shami seated beside Rishabh Pant. Ever since the image has gone viral, fans have been expressing concern over Rishabh's injury, some are of the view that it's just for healing. While some are worried that he is injured. Some ardent fans of Pant and the Indian cricket team trolled Urvashi Rautela, saying she is in Australia, therefore this happened.

A user wrote, "Urvashi Australia aayi nhi ki pant ke sath kand hone shuru ho gye." Another one mentioned, "Urvashi ka chakar mai bhai khud pa dhyan nahi de pa raha hai." The third one said, "Ek baar urvashi ko dekh lega to century maar dega." The fourth one said, "Urvashi be like : chot lagi hai usse phir kyu mehsoos mujhe ho raha."

About Urvashi and Rishabh's saga

A few days back, on Rishabh Pant's birthday, Urvashi Rautela had taken to her social media and shared a reel, blowing kisses and wishing 'Happy Birthday.'

For the unversed, Urvashi had alleged that the cricketer waited for hours in a hotel lobby to meet her and left her 16-17 missed calls. Rishabh had penned a cryptic Instagram story which read, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them."

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Meanwhile, BCCI hasn't given any clarification on Rishabh Pant's status.