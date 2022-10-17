On October 16, Sunday Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were busy with parenting duties as their sons AbRam and Taimur were part of Taekwondo matches. The proud parents couldn't contain their excitement as Taimur and AbRam packed a few punches.

To cheer the young and budding taekwondo champs, AbRam's sister and mom Gauri Khan's siblings Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan were also present. But what surprised the viewers and fans was Shah Rukh Khan's presence at the Taekwondo matches held in Mumbai.

The actor not only graced his presence but also presented medals to the winners. Videos and photos from the event have gone viral.

Shah Rukh Khan kisses AbRam after he wins taekwondo competition

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's eldest son Taimur Ali Khan also participated. Karisma's son Kiaan also took part in the competition. SRK's son AbRam won the match against and proud father Shah Rukh was called on stage to give away the gold medal to his son. After honouring him with the medal, Shah Rukh Khan lovingly kissed his son.

It was indeed a picture-perfect moment as Kareena, Saif and Karisma, SRK, along with their kids AbRam and Taimur and other students from the Taekwondo matches came together for a photo.

Take a look at the pictures and videos.

Fans and well-wishers took to social media and were smitten by seeing Bebo, SRK, Aryan, Suhana, Saif, Taimur and AbRam in the same frame.

'The Khan family and their super-talented kiddo's, ' a user commented.

Work wise

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has a slew of films lined up. He first has Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, directed by Siddharth Anand. Then, he will be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara. He also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

On the other hand, Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. Her next projects include a Hindi adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X by Sujoy Ghosh. She also has Hansal Mehta's untitled next, for which she shot in London for a few days. She returned to Mumbai on Sunday with her son Jehangir.

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. He will be seen next in Om Raut's Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.