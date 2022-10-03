The stars unveiled the first teaser of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush on October 2 in Ayodhya. Videos from the grand launch have gone viral on social media.

The minute the teaser was launched, in 5 languages, netizens flocked to Twitter and shared their thoughts about Prabhas starrer Adipurush. Having pinned lots of hope with the magnum opus netizens were highly taken aback and were disappointed with the teaser.

Some of them mocked the teaser for being cartoonish while others said that the shoddy VFX killed the essence of a highly budgeted film.

Few of them even came to the conclusion that it is a cheap copy of Game of Thrones. However, ardent fans of the Prabhas hailed the actor's look and praised him immensely.

From #DisappointedAdipurush to #Disaster: Adipurush teaser garners negative reviews from fans worldwide.

Ravan ? seriously



Yr ise to acche character pr cartoons m work krte h..pta nhi kya soch k inko yesa look diya ...Hindu culture ki respect na kr sko to ? request h disrespect bhi mt kro#DisappointingAdipurish #BoycottAdipurush#BoycottbollywoodCompletely pic.twitter.com/xxec0eyklv — Anamika?✨ (@maa_ki_ladoo) October 3, 2022

The Whole India right now is hugely #disappointed after seeing #DisappointingAdipurish teaser ... But Bollywood will remain busy promoting Taimur one way or other as money is flowing through Ancestors of Taimur Only. Now Even Ramayana is not spared. Too much love 72 hoors pic.twitter.com/Q13C9jK1MH — Indic Spectrum (@IndicSpectrum) October 3, 2022

For the unversed, the film is based on the epic of Ramayana, showcasing the triumph of good over evil. In the movie, Prabhas will be playing the role of Lord Ram aka Adipurush, while Saif Ali Khan will essay the role of Ravana aka Lankesh. Kriti Sanon Janaki aka Sita in the film. Sunny Singh will essay the role of Lakshmana.

Adipurush is set for an IMAX and 3D release on January 12, 2023. Production of the movie began back in February. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

