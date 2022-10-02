Live life king-size! This is exactly how Bollywood's favourite couple Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan are living. Pataudi's larger-than-life lifestyle always grabs a lot of attention from fans and the paparazzi. Recently Saif Ali Khan and Kareena have added two new expensive cars to their automobile collection. And the car's price will blow your mind!

On Sunday, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan shared the first glimpse of their recently purchased, all-new white Mercedes Benz car. In the video shared by the paparazzi, Kareena unveiled the brand-new car carrying little Jeh in her arms. And it was Jeh baba who got the first ride in the brand-new car.

The video shows, Kareena's younger son Jeh Ali Khan going for a ride in his new car and waving at the paps.

Take a look

As per Carwale.com, the Mercedes Benz S 350D costs around ₹1.90 Crore in India.

On Saturday, October 1, paparazzi clicked Saif and Kareena's son Taimur enjoying a ride in their brand-new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.

Yesterday, Taimur was spotted with his nanny in the luxurious new SUV for a ride and today a video of Jeh going for a ride in their brand-new Merc grabbed eyeballs.

Take a look at the Taimur enjoying a ride in Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

The car reportedly costs over Rs. 61 lakhs.

Today, photogs clicked Jeh baba and yesterdayTaimur was seen enjoying car rides in brand new cars. Seeing this adorable sight, netizens flocked to the comment section and congratulated the star couple and praised the little munchkin's cuteness.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and will be next starring in Sujoy Ghosh's film, with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan is basking in the success of Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik Roshan which was released last week (September 30).