Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai clocks 24 years today. This film has been a huge part of every 90's kid, from its iconic dialogues to songs to the star cast. Several memorable scenes in the film are still fresh in the hearts of millions of people.

Not only millennials even Gen Z who have watched the film have loved the theme and dialogues of the film. How can one even forget 'Pyaar Dosti Hai'? This dialogue is still one of the most used on social media and in real life. KKHH is a tale of love, friendship, hopes and much more.

Karan Johar shares a video on Instagram as the film turns 24 years

On its 24th anniversary, Karan Johar who made his debut as a director with this film shared some glimpses from KKHH on his Instagram handle. Captioning the video as, "Time flies...but kuch kuch hota hai will always remain special to my heart. My first film!!! Made with my best people, best team and the best energies around...thank you for still making it 'pop' in pop culture even 24 years down the line and keeping it 'cool' Gratitude always."

Actress Kajol also shared the video on her Instagram story. Soon after Karan Johar shared the post, fans and celebrities flocked to his comment section and went on a nostalgic trip and dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Best., "along with a heart emoji. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra wrote, "Best film Best memories at all the shoots from Mumbai to Mauritius to Ooty to the premier. The title song my favourite and our shot in Scotland .. memories for life."

A fan wrote, "Best film ever!" Another one mentioned, "It's a classic it can never ever get old." The third one wrote, Forever relevant forever favourite." "I saw this movie many times just like 100 times.n I love it my fvrt all the time," another fan commented.

While most of them commented, "It's time to rewatch chalo."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's action thriller film Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film will hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Apart from that he also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and south director Atlee's Jawan'.