Who said your wife can't be friends with your ex!! If you don't believe us, the biggest meet-up trending today is of the two most influential personalities across the globe: Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber. For the unversed, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber dated before he married Hailey in 2019 at a swanky South Carolina hotel. And now Hailey and Selena's candid pictures at a party have sent the internet into a frenzy!

Beliebers just can't keep calm as Hailey and Selena hug, kiss, and posse as they get snapped at a recent event

On Sunday, photographer Tyrell Hampton took to Instagram and shared one of the photos of Selena Gomez and Hailey together at the star-studded gala, and captioned it as, "Plot twist."

Their picture has broken all records on social media, Beliebers are in awe of their sisterhood and candid clicks. In the pictures that have now gone viral, on multiple paparazzo accounts, one can see, that both of them are very comfortable around one another. Selena and Hailey are seen hugging each other. In some of the pictures, they are seen smiling toward the camera.

Both the ladies looked stunning at the party. Hailey was dressed in brown, while Selena wore a black outfit.

A user commented, " I love watching the reverse of global warming and everybody's skin clearing from this pic." Another one wrote, "World peace has been found." While the third one averred, "The internet is going to break." Someone called it 'Justin Bieber's new wallpaper'.

Bollywood fans found a connection between Hailey and Selena: Check out

However, desi fans had a different take on the viral Selena and Hailey picture. They recalled the time when legendary Rekha and Jaya Bachchan had met. Many of them said, that the biggest meet-up in the history of Bollywood will always be Rekha and Jaya greeting each other.

Take a look.

A user wrote: "Happy for y'all but this was my Hailey and Selena." Pouplar fashion page on Instagram also had similar thoughts. She took to her IG page and shared the screenshot of the user finding similarities between Hailey and Selena - Rekha and Jaya.

happy for y'all but this was my Hailey and Selena pic.twitter.com/4KnrRZpZH6 — Ria Chopra is writing ? (@riachops) October 17, 2022

For the unversed, on October 15th, 2022, celebrities including Julia Roberts, Rebel Wilson, George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Emma Stone, and Lily Collins attended the prestigious event where Sel and Hailey met each other and also posed happily for the pictures putting their alleged feud to an end.