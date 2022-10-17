The trailer of Drishyam 2 starring Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna and Tabu was unveiled by the makers on October 17 in Goa. The film picks up from where it ended. The case reopens after seven years, and once again the protogines Vijay Salgaonkar and his family is haunted by their past.

Drishyam 2 know the stellar star cast:

The impeccable star cast includes Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, Tabu as Meera Deshmukh, Akshaye Khanna as a cop, Shriya Saran as Nandini Salgaonkar, Ishita Dutta as Anju Salgaonkar, Mrunal Jadhav as Anu Salgaonkar, Rajat Kapoor as Mahesh Deshmukh

Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshay Khanna starrer is intriguing with lots of twists and turns. Viewers will once again get to hear the good old iconic dialogue that broke the internet, "Yaad hain a 2 oct and 3 oct ko kya hua.. tha..." The dialogue, the narration and the acting of each and every cast make the viewers hooked on the 2.24 mins trailer.

Trailer reaction

Ajay Devgn and the entire star cast shared the first trailer of Drishyam 2 : "7 years after the case related to Vijay Salgaonkar and his family was closed, a series of unexpected events bring a truth to light that threatens to change everything for the Salgaonkars. Can Vijay save his family this time? (sic)," read the caption.

Watch the trailer below:

A user wrote, "Drishyam and Drishyam 2, both starring Ajay Devgn, yet massive difference between the two when it comes to dialogue writing and delivery. I literally have chills from Ajay's narration in this."

Another wrote, "Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna & Tabu what a brilliant casting especially taking akshaye khanna as a new officer was so nice."

"Visuals are the key to make impact and change the thought of others", mentioned the third one.

The next one spoke about how Vijay Salgaonkar's struggle in Drishyam 2. He wrote, "I know remakes get a lot of flack for their lack of originality but the casting of #Drishyam2 (Hindi) really has me excited! To top that, a trailer showcasing actors in such fine form, I'm genuinely pumped for this rendition."

Fans also love that Ajay Devgn and Akshay Khanna are sharing screen space after 20 years.

Drishyam is a remake of 2013's Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. National Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat helmed it.

It's time for Drishyam memes

And for the unversed, ever since the release of the first part of the Drishyam movie, it has been a ritual for many to share hilarious Drishyam memes. To the ones who haven't read the memes. Scroll down for some rib-tickling memes that will surely fade away your Monday blues!