On October 9, 2022, actors Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan announced the arrival of their twin baby boys to the world. However, amidst a happy and glorious time in life, the couple have landed into a controversy, as they got married on June 9, 2022, in Chennai in an intimate wedding ceremony which was graced by Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya and Rajinikanth and many more.

In October Vignesh Shivan took to social media and shared glimpses of his new-born twin boys. And now, the actors are in the midst of a probe after they announced that they have welcomed twins by surrogacy.

Did Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan abide by Indian surrogacy law?

Eyebrows were raised after Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that an inquiry will be conducted after a journalist posed a question whether the couple followed the procedures required by the Indian surrogacy laws, and if there were any time-restrictions to conceive.

And now the couple has spoken about their marriage and children. Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan have reportedly revealed that they got their marriage registered six years ago, in an affidavit produced amid controversy surrounding the birth of their twins via surrogacy.

According to a report on Onmanorama.com, the couple has submitted an affidavit as well as a marriage certificate to the Tamil Nadu health department, claiming they got their marriage registered six years ago. They have also claimed that the surrogate is Nayanthara's relative from the UAE.

What does the 'Surrogacy (Regulation) Act' say?

According to the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, passed in December 2021, a couple should be married for five years and the surrogate should be a married relative with a child of her own. Altruistic surrogacy is for infertile Indian couples with husbands between 26 and 55 years of age and wives between 23 and 50 years.

The love story of Nayanthara and Vignesh

Before tying the knot the couple were in a relationship for seven years.

From Nayan mam … to Kadambari … to #Thangamey …. to my baby ….. and then my Uyir … and also my Kanmani ….. and now … MY WIFE ?☺️??❤️???❤️???? #WikkiNayanWedding #WikkiNayan pic.twitter.com/5J3QT71ibh — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) June 9, 2022

On a scale of 10…



She’s Nayan & am the One ☝️☺️??



With God’s grace , the universe , all the blessings of our parents & best of friends



Jus married #Nayanthara ☺️?? #WikkiNayan #wikkinayanwedding pic.twitter.com/C7ySe17i8F — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) June 9, 2022

On October 9, Vignesh shared the picture of his twin boys with a picture of their tiny feet along with candid and monochromic clicks of Nayanthara . He captioned the series of pics as, "Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors' blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come together in the form of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all your blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful. God is double great."