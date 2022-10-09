Congratulations and celebrations! Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are now parents to twin boys. On Sunday, October 9, the director took to his social media handles and shared a series of cute photos. Vignesh Shivan also thanked the almighty and fans along with the candid click.

He wrote, "Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa...We are blessed with twin baby Boys...All Our prayers, our ancestors' blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us....Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam."

What does Uyir & Ulagam mean?

The couple has named their twin boys Uyir & Ulagam, which, Uyir means soul while Ulagam is the world.

Fans and friends of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan from the fraternity took to social media and congratulated the couple. Take a look.

The couple got married on June 9, 2022. Nayanthara married Vignesh Shivan at the Grand Sheraton Resort in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. The news of the babies has come exactly four months after their wedding. However, the couple never announced on social media that they will be embracing parenthood anytime soon.

From Nayan mam … to Kadambari … to #Thangamey …. to my baby ….. and then my Uyir … and also my Kanmani ….. and now … MY WIFE ?☺️??❤️???❤️???? #WikkiNayanWedding #WikkiNayan pic.twitter.com/5J3QT71ibh — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) June 9, 2022

On the work front, Nayanthara will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the film Jawan. She also has a film with Dulquer Salmaan in the pipeline too. She is currently enjoying the success of Godfather which stars Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan.