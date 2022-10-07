Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is hailed as a 'messiah' for helping the needy. When the pandemic was at its peak, Sonu Sood helped people with food, medicine, and shelter and even arranged transport for the needy to reach their desired destination.

The actor who is often seen portraying the role of villain in films is monikered as 'hero' and 'God' by netizens. However, the tables have turned this time as Sonu Sood is being heavily trolled by the netizens.

Sonu Sood, known for his down-to-earth nature, travelled in a Mumbai local train. The videos of Sonu Sood travelling by train have gone viral on social media. In the video, he shares how he loves commuting by train, but above the actor drank tap water from the station and called it, 'Super healthy."

This didn't go down well with netizens, and they started to school Sonu Sood about, waterborne diseases and how Coronavirus is still persistent.

In the video that is doing rounds on social media, Sonu Sood is heard saying, "Boss ye jo paani hai na... duniya ka koi bhi bisleri water... mineral water... iska mukabala nahi kar sakta... ekdum super healthy."

Which translates to, (Boss, this water, is super healthy, no bisleri or mineral water can beat the quality of this water{pointing towards the tap}).

While many people appreciated him for being grounded in his roots, specific social media users called him out for calling tap water "super healthy".

A user said, "This could have been avoided @SonuSood.Water born diseases are real and urban part of India suffers from it. Did you verify the status of the overhead water tank of the station before endorsing this water? If not, should delete this tweet with an apology and put out a rejoinder."

Another user mentioned, Bhai make sure you consult doctor later, look at condition of place from where you are drinking water :)"

"It is not super healthy that is for sure but unfortunately 90% train travellers drink that water..," stated the third user.

Punjab CM Mann falls had fallen sick after drinking water from the holy rivulet Kali Bein

Social media users reminded Sonu Sood that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann felt ill after he drank a glass of water directly from Kali Bein, a holy rivulet in Sultanpur Lodhi. He was later admitted to the hospital and was examined for stomach ache following which the doctors diagnosed him with an infection.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu recently starred in Samrat Prithviraj alongside Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar.