Diwali is around the corner, and celebrities are in festive mode. The celebrities are at their fashionable best and attending parties hosted by the who's who of Bollywood. After Ramesh Taruni and Kriti Sanon's Diwali party was held on October 19, it was ace designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash that brought Bollywood biggies under one roof. From Kajol, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Gen z stars Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Ananya Panday. Manish Malhotra's Diwali party had everything glitz, glamour, and Bollywood A-listers in their best outfits!

Take a look at the good old '90s stars

Kajol, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Raveena Tandon had a blast as they were seen singing and enjoying themselves. Various paparazzo accounts have shared videos and pictures from the bash.

The GEN Z

Sara Ali Khan looked stunning in a gold embellished lehenga, she was snapped with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday looked stunning as ever.

Couple Alert! Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra turned heads!

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, too, arrived at the bash in style and posed for the paparazzi in ethnic outfits. Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday looked drop-dead gorgeous as they smile and waved at the paparazzi.

It was a delight to see power couple, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. For the pre-Diwali bash, Ash opted for a heavily-embellished pink kurta set, while Abhishek wore a striking red kurta set.

Other celebs present there were Abhishek Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kajol, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Varun Sharma to name a few.

Take a look at the pictures and videos below: