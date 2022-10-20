Bollywood power couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif never fail to stun their fans and viewers with their hand-in-hand appearances. After giving their fans a glimpse into their first Karva Chauth celebrations. The duo was spotted at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash on Wednesday night. Both of them looked stunned in ethnic outfits. But what wowed the fans was their husband Vicky Kaushal's gesture.

Read on to know!

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif never fail to give us major couple goals!

On October 19, at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash Vicky Kaushal's cute gesture won millions of hearts. It so happened that, a fan tried to click a photo with Katrina. Vicky clicked a photo of the little girl with Katrina. Later, the Raazi actor also posed for a selfie with the actress and the fan.

The video of Vicky clicking her wifey's picture with the fan has now gone viral.

Seeing this gesture by Vicky, fans took to various paparazzo's comment sections and praised him for his gesture.

A user wrote, "Vicky Kaushal bht acha or simple insan hai Katrina ne bht ache insan se shadi ki hai... behavior dekh k andaza ho jata hai.. Katrina is very sensible.."

Another mentioned, "That was really sweet how Vicky was helping."

Katrina and Vicky have a slew of films lined up

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is currently gearing up for the release of her horror-comedy film Phone Bhoot starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan, slated to release on Diwali 2023. On the other hand, Vicky has three films lined up for release- Govinda Naam Mera, The Great Indian Family and Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film.

Vicky Kaushal recently took to his Instagram account and announced the wrap-up of his upcoming film, Sam Bahadur.