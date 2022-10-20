Diwali is just around the corner, and Bollywood celebrities are seen celebrating the festival with their friends and family, parties have already begun and each and every celeb is seen dressed their best! With B-town coupling and decoupling happening, paps are on their toes and popping one of the most important questions to the celebs, " When are they getting married?" to the celebs who are in a relationship.

Some have officially confirmed their relationship, while some are being caught on camera as they secretly meet and greet each other.

Varun Dhawan's mom, Laali promises to find a bride for Aditya Roy Kapur

The latest B-town couple who are reportedly dating is Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. The adorable duo was clicked at Kriti Sanon's bash.

Bollywood heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapur is undoubtedly one of the most eligible bachelors in tinsel town and most of his contemporaries have already tied the knot, at the party. Although the actor has always maintained his 'single status', several media reports suggest that the actor is seeing Ananya Panday. Varun's mom wants to find a girl for Aditiya as she wishes him to settle down.

The trio is seen having a hearty conversation in the videos and pictures shared by the paparazzi

It so happened that at the party, Varun Dhawan's parents David Dhawan and Laali Dhawan met Aditya at one of the Diwali parties that were held in Mumbai last night. Aditya lovingly greeted Varun's parents. However, after praising Aditya, said she will find a girl for Aditya. "I am going to find a girl for you, I keep saying this." Seeing her gesture, Aditya started blushing. In fact, Varun's dad David Dhawan was even seen cracking a joke about not getting married and the two men laughed their hearts out The video of Aditya and Varun's discussion has now gone viral.

The viral photo

Soon after Aditya's discussion with Varun's family. Aditya and Ananya's pictures from the Diwali bash have gone viral.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Neha Dhupia shared a selfie of her and Angad Bedi posing with the gorgeous Kriti Sanon. The selfie also has Ananya Pandya and Aditya Roy Kapur in the background. We can see the two stars who are rumoured to be dating together and appear to be dancing.

Karan Johar hinted at Ananya and Aditya's closeness

During an episode of Koffee With Karan, host Karan Johar hinted at the star's growing closeness with Ananya Panday, to which the actress responded by saying they were just good friends.