American rapper and fashion mogul Ye (formerly Kanye West), whose Twitter profile was suspended for posting Anti-Semitic remarks, got his profile restored a day after Tesla CEO acquired the micro-blogging site Twitter. Setting the record straight Elon Musk on Kanye West's Twitter account restoration, Elon said Ye's account was restored by Twitter before the acquisition.

"They did not consult with or inform me"

On Friday, Elon Musk tweeted that the social platform Twitter "Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.

In response to the tweet, one user asked Elon Musk, "So why did you restore already Kanye West's account? Twitter should not be a platform to spew racism and antisemitism,"

The Tesla CEO replied back to the user, writing, "Twitter restored Ye's account before the acquisition. They did not consult with or inform me."

Elon Musk took over Twitter

Elon Musk has closed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Musk sealed the deal Thursday night. Musk terminated Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, according to people familiar with the matter. He had accused them of misleading him and Twitter investors over the number of fake accounts on the social media platform.

Why was Rapper Kanye's Twitter account blocked?

Rapper Kanye West's Twitter account faced suspension as his posts deemed as "anti-semitic" were also removed from the platform.

On October 8, Musk tweeted, "Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!". Musk welcomed Kanye West on Twitter after a hiatus of two years.