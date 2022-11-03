Shah Rukh Khan's birthday is no less a fan festival in India. The actor turned 57 on November 2, and King of hearts celebrated his birthday with his fans. In fact, he dedicated his day to fans, right from midnight celebrations to releasing the Pathaan teaser on his birthday and meeting and greeting his fans at taj Lands End in Bandra, Mumbai. The actor celebrated yesterday evening with fans.

This is how he celebrated Wednesday evening with fans.

SRK came to his bungalow Mannat's balcony, waved at his fans, blew kisses, and took selfies with the crows singing and chanting his name outside Mannat. Dressed in White causals the actor looked a year younger and wiser. The actor took to his social media and thanked his fans for being there and supporting him throughout.

He wrote, "It's so lovely to live in front of the sea.....the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday....thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special....& happy."

SRK day Event

On Wednesday, he attended the SRK Day Event held in Mumbai, and pictures and videos of the superstar from the event are going viral on the Internet. Among all was a video in which he can be seen dancing to the popular song Chaiyya Chaiyaa from his film Dil Se.

Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up in Shah Rukh Khan's honour on his birthday

Dubai's Burj Khalifa was lit up in SRK's honour. This is the fourth year that Dubai's tallest building has honoured and wished King Khan on his birthday.

Shah Rukh's fan club @SRKUniverse shared the video of the building that showcased SRK's image. The video also has the song "Tujhe Dekha" from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge playing in the background.

The caption on the video reads, "Burj Khalifa lights up to wish Pathaan a Happy Birthday this year.#BurjKhalifa #ShahRukhKhan #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan #HappyBirthdaySRK #SRK #KingKhan #SRKUniverse."

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the teaser of Pathaan earlier today. Ever since the trailer was released, fans and friends of SRK have been praising the actor's comeback.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan 'Pathaan' with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will be released next year in January. He also has Atlee's Jawan, opposite Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Scheduled to release on 2nd June 2023, the film will mark Khan's pan-India debut. Apart from that, the actor also has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' with Taapsee Pannu.