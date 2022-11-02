The day has finally arrived, it's Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan's 57th birthday today and fans have been waiting to get a glimpse of the actor for hours. The actor gave a midnight surprise to his fans. SRK along with his younger son AbRam waved at his fans from the Mannat terrace. Not just that, he also blew kisses and greeted the fans with open arms. Fans went berserk upon seeing his gesture.

Shah Rukh Khan gives a surprise visit to fans on his birthday!

SRK's birthday is no less than a festival. For over two days, fans from across the globe traveled to Mumbai to wish the actor. Usually, the actor makes sure that he greets his fans on his birthday. However, this is the very first time the actor greeted the crowd at midnight. Fans couldn't believe that SRK would come out. Fans captured every move of the actor and shared it on social media. Along with SRK, AbRam also came to see his dad's loyal fans.

Take a look at the various videos and pictures of SRK.

https://t.co/w77UdmeZmD — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 1, 2022

On the eve of his birthday, fans who had gathered to wish the star collectively sang songs from his movies. His pre-birthday celebrations were in full swing.

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's pre-birthday celebrations outside his bungalow Mannat.

LIVE from Mannat and the atmosphere here is absolutely electrifying ♥️? #ShahRukhKhan #SRKUniverse #Mannat pic.twitter.com/XxcXcRIVTK — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 1, 2022

Fans and friends of SRK took to social media and wished the actor his special day.

The excitement of FANs at Mannat is unparalleled ! RT if you are loving this atmosphere ? #ShahRukhKhan #Mannat #SRKUniverse #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/4z0nD4ASpg — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 1, 2022

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. If reports are to be believed, the teaser of Pathaan will be released on his birthday. He also has Atlee's Jawan, opposite Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Scheduled to release on 2nd June 2023, the film will mark Khan's pan-India debut. Apart from that, the actor also has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' with Taapsee Pannu.