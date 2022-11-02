Few hours to go before Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. Fans are super-excited as the actor will be turning 57. And after two years of muted celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans are eagerly waiting for his annual birthday visit on Mannat's terrace. And ahead of his birthday, it looks like, trouble has mounted for King Khan.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's luxury car, a white Mercedes was towed on the streets of Mumbai

A video on social media is doing rounds that show, Shah Rukh Khan's car being towed away in the streets of Mumbai. Was SRK's car parked in a no-parking zone or did it break down? Fans on Twitter are divided and are making wild guesses. However, nothing has been officially confirmed by the actor's team or official authorities.

Scores of fans took to social media and make their guesses.

A fan wrote, "SRK's Mercedes Car Towing by Traffic Police, kya shuruwat hai birthday ki", along with crying emoticons.

Another fan mentioned, "Tow ni hori bhai Mercedes ke service h gadi pickup and drop krte h for service."

In fact, some of them were curious to know why Ashok Gehlot's photo is used to hide SRK's number plate of his luxury car

A user wrote, "Number plate py ashok gehlot ka photo q lga rkha hai"

Another user mentioned, "Hamre CM ke photo se. Number chupaya ja rha h waaah. Batao chalo sb me kaha se hu.. phchano number plate ki picture ko."

Take a look at the comments

Meanwhile, a picture of King Khan chilling with Deepika on the balcony while shooting for 'Pathaan' in Spain has gone viral. Reportedly, the teaser of Pathaan will be dropped tomorrow.

Midnight celebrations at Mannat have already begun. Take a look at the video below.